|
|
Christina Meyer Navarro
Goose Creek - Christina Meyer Navarro, 38, died Friday April 24, 2020 at Trident Health Systems.
Born February 2, 1982 in Galveston TX to Kimberely Jo Miller, she was a licensed Real Estate Agent as well as a licensed Beautician. She was a member of SC Realtors Association and Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather Kimberely and Curtis Miller; her children, Romeo, Giovanni, and Armani Navarro of the home; sisters, Jessie Wagner (Gary), and Annabelle Miller; stepsister, Alicia Lewis (Todd); half sister, Andrea Adl; brothers, Ronnie Meyer (Erin), C.J. Miller (Rhett), and Jacob Miller; stepbrother, Travis Miller (Kendra); nieces, Kennedy Meyer, Kassidy Meyer, Karleigh Meyer, Madelyn Wagner, and Celestiel Lewis; nephews, Chip Wagner, Jack Wagner, Sawyer Meyer, Gavin Miller, Lucas Miller, and T.J. Lewis; aunt, Julia Horne (Sammy); great aunt, Doris Hannold; uncles, Ken Onion (Noelle), Kerry Charves(Brenda), Lee Charves(Judy), Mikey Onion (Missy), and Trevor Onion (Rosanna); numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday May 2 at 3:00 PM at Cox Funeral Home Chapel Rev. Billy Dickerson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday at Cox Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM.
The family request no perfume or cologne be worn and in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to My Sister's House by visiting www.mysistershouse.org.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Navarro family. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020