Services
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Burdette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Burdette


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine Burdette Obituary
Christine Burdette

Westminster - Christine Stephens Burdette, 89, wife of the late Walter Clayton Burdette, formally of 511 Old Seneca Road, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

A native of Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Albert T. Stephens and Florence Moore Stephens. She retired from The Department of Motor vehicles as a Clerk and later went on to work at Oconee County bank as a teller and book keeper. Mrs. Burdette was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of Westminster Baptist Church.

Survivors include, Nieces, Nancy Bowen of Westminster, Sandra Burton (Mike) of Seneca, Jean Faircloth of Williston and Janet Scott of Williston. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 3 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 PM, Prior to the service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sandifer Funeral Home.

The family is at the respective home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to

Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Attention: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now