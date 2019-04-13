|
|
Christine Burdette
Westminster - Christine Stephens Burdette, 89, wife of the late Walter Clayton Burdette, formally of 511 Old Seneca Road, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.
A native of Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Albert T. Stephens and Florence Moore Stephens. She retired from The Department of Motor vehicles as a Clerk and later went on to work at Oconee County bank as a teller and book keeper. Mrs. Burdette was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of Westminster Baptist Church.
Survivors include, Nieces, Nancy Bowen of Westminster, Sandra Burton (Mike) of Seneca, Jean Faircloth of Williston and Janet Scott of Williston. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 3 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 PM, Prior to the service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sandifer Funeral Home.
The family is at the respective home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to
Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Attention: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 13, 2019