Christy Clark

Christy ClarkPelzer, SC - Christina Lynn Clark, 54, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Born in Pelzer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest William and Nell Whitehead McJunkin.She is survived by her husband, Tony Clark; daughter, Kristin Clark; son, Brandon Clark; two grandchildren, Marysa and Landen Alewine; two sisters, Joyce Newborn and Kathy Ross; and a brother, Ernie McJunkin.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy McJunkin and a sister, Carolyn Shirley.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Pelzer First Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pelzer First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 306, Pelzer, SC 29669.Sullivan-King Mortuary