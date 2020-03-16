|
Chrystal "Cricket" Gibson
Chrystal Denise Brock Gibson, 46, affectionately known as "Cricket", died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Anderson on May 14, 1974, she is the daughter of Weldon N. Seals and Roemaile Carver Seals.
She was a 1993 graduate of McDuffie High School and worked in the meat department of Ingles in Belton. She attended Parkwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, John Gibson and was the loving mother to Taylor Burdette (Miranda), Matthew Burdette, Jaxon Burdette and Vaeda Burdette, and grandmother to Jayce Burdette. She is also survived by her step-children, Brett, Parker, Braden, and Josh Gibson, and step-grandchildren, Madelyn and Brantley Gibson. Her Siblings, Marty Brock (Tressa) and Candy Gowder (Keith), 5 nieces and 3 nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darby and Anna Ruth Carver Hamby.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Joe Whisnant will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens in Starr.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020