Clara "Susie" Anderson
Clara "Susie" Anderson

Anderson, SC - Clara Belle Chasteen Anderson, 84, widow of Roy Anderson, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late James and Edna Meredith Chasteen. She was retired from Singer and was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple in Iva.

Survivors include a daughter, Patti Burriss (Tom); son, Dean Anderson (Fiancee, Kecia McFarland); grandson, Brandon Anderson (Dana); step-grandchildren, Tim Burriss, Patricia Kyger, and Carol Ann Madden; great-grandchildren, Leah Anderson, Sophia Anderson, Kayla Dudziak, and Ciera Dudziak; sisters, Gerri Henderson, Diane Haley, and Betty Jean Whitmire; and a brother, Edward Chasteen.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Anderson and two brothers, Billy Chasteen and Donnie Chasteen.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Larry Pearson. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple, P.O. Box 1205, Iva, SC 29655.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
