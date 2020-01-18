Services
Clarence Augustus Abbott Obituary
Clarence Augustus Abbott

Greer - Clarence Augustus Abbott, 84, of Greer, SC, husband of Marbeth Kapp Abbott, entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020.

His funeral service will be held at Saint George the Martyr Anglican Church, 427 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, SC on Tuesday, January 21 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be the following day at 11:00 a.m. in Sunnyside Cemetery, 626 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends following the burial at the cemetery.

Born and raised in Seneca, SC, Clarence was the son of Lucian Dumas Abbott and Florence Eliza Rankin Abbott. He graduated from Seneca High School and attended Clemson College where he lettered and played baseball on the 1958 Tiger's Team in the College World Series. He received his Pharm. D. from the University of Georgia in 1966, and practiced pharmacy for 43 years. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Marbeth; his son, Kapp A. Abbott (Rayna) of Greer, SC; grandchildren Anna Margaret and Bradley William Abbott, nieces and nephews. Clarence was predeceased by his parents, brothers, and sisters. The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint George the Martyr Anglican Church, 427 Batesville Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -