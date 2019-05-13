Services
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Welfare Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Welfare Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence B. (Jay) Young Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence B. (Jay) Young Jr. Obituary
Clarence B. (Jay)

Young Jr.

Anderson - Jay Young, son of Clarence Young Sr. and Bellena Robinson Young,passed away Tuesday, May 7th in his home from heart failure.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Bellena Young.

Jay is survived by his wife, Robyn Cortright Young, of the home; six children, Brittany Young Godfrey (Cody), Kristina, Adrienna Rene and Bruce Young III; Matthew and Hayden Gould; five grandchildren; father, Clarence Young, Sr., siblings, Marva and Eric Young.

Funeral services are 2 pm Tuesday at Welfare Baptist Church where the family will receive friends from 1 pm until the hour of service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now