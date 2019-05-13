|
|
Clarence B. (Jay)
Young Jr.
Anderson - Jay Young, son of Clarence Young Sr. and Bellena Robinson Young,passed away Tuesday, May 7th in his home from heart failure.
Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Bellena Young.
Jay is survived by his wife, Robyn Cortright Young, of the home; six children, Brittany Young Godfrey (Cody), Kristina, Adrienna Rene and Bruce Young III; Matthew and Hayden Gould; five grandchildren; father, Clarence Young, Sr., siblings, Marva and Eric Young.
Funeral services are 2 pm Tuesday at Welfare Baptist Church where the family will receive friends from 1 pm until the hour of service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 13, 2019