Clarence Bruce Young Sr.
Clarence Bruce Young Sr.

Belton - SFC (Ret.) Clarence Bruce Young, Sr., 84, widower of Bellena Robinson Young, of 603 Leon Drive, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Columbia, SC.

Born in Williamston, SC to John and Durother Elrod Young. Mr. Young was a retired Sergeant 1st Class, US Army and was a member of Welfare Baptist Church.

He is survived by three children, Marva and Eric Young (Chanique), and Kate Ware; sisters, Mildred Arnold and Mary Lou Young; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Young was preceded in death by his wife, Bellena, son, Clarence (Jay) Young Jr., parents, and five siblings.

Graveside services are 12 noon Sunday at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery and viewing is 3-7 pm Saturday at D. B. Walker Funeral Services.

The family is at the home.






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
