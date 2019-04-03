Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Temple
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Temple
Anderson - Clarence Marion Gambrell, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Sumter, SC on October 11, 1937, he was the son of the late John Henry and Jessie Sharpe Gambrell, and the husband to Frances Gambrell. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; veteran of the US Army and after 28 years a retiree of Owens Corning.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Ricky Gambrell (Sonya), Tony Gambrell and Debra Vaughn; sister: Ellen Irby (Pete); grandchildren: Amanda Snelgrove (Aaron), Carey Gambrell, Shaina Edmonds (Blake), Merisa McElrath (Jesse) and Ricky Gambrell; great-grandchildren: Allie Gambrell, Ashton, Landon, Colton and Raelan Snelgrove, Kinsley and Maddison McElrath and Grayden Edmonds.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings: Johnny, Dennis, Pat and Fay.

Funeral services will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Temple on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:30pm with Pastor Sam Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019
