Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 260-0063
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
Clarence J. Moore

Clarence J. Moore

Anderson - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 to celebrate the life of Clarence J. Moore at W.I. Peek & F.W. Jackson Memorial Chapel 401 S. Fant St. Anderson, SC with interment to follow at Evergreen C.M.E. Church Cemetery 800 Evergreen Church Rd. Starr, SC. Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at 647 Woodvale Rd. Anderson, SC 29624.

To view full obituary please visit our website:

www.theunitymortuary.net
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 17, 2019
