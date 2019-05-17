|
|
Clarence J. Moore
Anderson - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 to celebrate the life of Clarence J. Moore at W.I. Peek & F.W. Jackson Memorial Chapel 401 S. Fant St. Anderson, SC with interment to follow at Evergreen C.M.E. Church Cemetery 800 Evergreen Church Rd. Starr, SC. Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at 647 Woodvale Rd. Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 17, 2019