Clarence Smith
Pelzer - Clarence Guyton Smith, 89, husband of the late Helen Welborn Smith, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Lester Milledge and Sallie Cason Smith. A cattle farmer, he retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company. He was a life member of White Plains Masonic Lodge and a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Rev. Jimmy Smith (Kathy), Janet Bartodej (Pete), and Karen Smith Hogg, all of Williamston; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Steve Smith; sister, Edna Ruth Medlin; and brothers, Elbert and Edwin Smith.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Whitefield Baptist Church, followed by the service at 3:00. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Whitefield Baptist Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Belton, SC 29627.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020