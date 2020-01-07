Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Clarence Smith Obituary
Clarence Smith

Pelzer - Clarence Guyton Smith, 89, husband of the late Helen Welborn Smith, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Lester Milledge and Sallie Cason Smith. A cattle farmer, he retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company. He was a life member of White Plains Masonic Lodge and a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Rev. Jimmy Smith (Kathy), Janet Bartodej (Pete), and Karen Smith Hogg, all of Williamston; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, Steve Smith; sister, Edna Ruth Medlin; and brothers, Elbert and Edwin Smith.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Whitefield Baptist Church, followed by the service at 3:00. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Whitefield Baptist Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Belton, SC 29627.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
