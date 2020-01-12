Resources
Anderson - Claude Campbell of Anderson, son of the late Woodrow and Beulah Campbell, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army as an ambulance driver and medic. He was honorably discharged at the rank of SP4. Mr. Campbell was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Campbell, daughter, Sharon Pamphilon, brother, Van Campbell, sister Mary Pierce, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Claude was preceded in death by brothers, J.W. Campbell, Wayne Campbell, Jack Campbell, Sammy Campbell and a sister, Hazel Poole.

The family will receive friends and family at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am where Mr. Campbell will be interred with Military Rites.

The family respectfully requests that food and flowers be omitted and donations made to the Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
