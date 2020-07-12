Claudia B. (Coffee) WillisIva - Claudia Bell Coffee Willis, 83, loving wife of the late Julian "Jack" Willis, of Iva, SC went to her heavenly home peacefully at her residence on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Born March 4, 1937 in Anderson County, SC, she is the daughter of the late Otis Coffee and Annie Lee Vassar Coffee. Claudia was a retired textile worker at Jackson Mills of Iva, Rocky River Mills of Calhoun Falls, and West Point Pepperell of Wellington. She worked last at Hamrick's of Anderson store where she worked in the dressing room. She was a member of Good Hope Presbyterian Church where she was a former member of the Ladies Sunday School Class.She is survived by her daughter, Lori Willis of the home; sisters, Rachel C. Warren (Clark) and Ruby Nell Smith, of Kings Mountain, NC; sister-in-law, Jane Coffee of Iva, SC; brother-in-law, Levis "Shorty" Willis (Janice) of Starr, SC; many special nieces and nephews; special friend, Sherry Norwood (Kenneth) of Iva, SC; many more special friends; and her precious cat, Baby.In addition to her parents and husband, Jack, Claudia was preceded in death by her brother, David Coffee; sisters, Lillie Marett (Horace) and Earline Patterson (Harold); and special friends, Doris Bailey and Mary Smith.Due to COVID-19, a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Jan Culpepper officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service following all COVID-19 guidelines.The family will be at their respective homes.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Claudia's honor to the Iva Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 519, Iva, SC 29655.