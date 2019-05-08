|
Claudia Harmon Barbour
Toccoa, GA - Claudia Harmon Barbour, 69, most recently of Toccoa, GA passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Born November 18, 1949, in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Leland and Emmie Bonner Patience. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, George Harmon and brother, Travis Patience. Claudia retired after 35 years as an educator. She taught at Murphy High School, Douglas County High School and most of her career at Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School. She was very active with BellSouth Pioneers, Anderson Radio Club, Society for Creative Anachronism and the Atlanta Radio Theatre Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Harmon; companion, Walter Duffney; brother, Sidney Patience; grandchildren, Benedict, Millicent and Marlyn; niece, Melinda Patience; nephew, Robert Hall and several other nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Dave and Busters in Alpharetta, GA.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 8, 2019