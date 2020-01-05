Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Anderson - Claudine Earle Ables, 93, formerly of Hanover Road, widow of Joe Ralph Ables, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born February 17, 1926 in Starr, she was the daughter of the late Frank Hammond Earle and Monteen Hatcher Earle. She was a Starr High School Graduate and attended Anderson College. She worked for Anderson County Department of Social Services and was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Nancy Summers (Jim) of Greenville; John Ables of Simpsonville and James Ables of Spartanburg; five grandsons, Ryan Summers (Brittany), Mark Summers (Sophia), Weston Ables, Corbin Ables and Dawson Ables; 2 great grandsons, Devlin Summers and Lachlan Summers; twin sister, Pauline Watson of Anderson. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Earle.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Jack Couch and Rev. Austin Carty officiating. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 til 11am prior to the service at the Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
