Claudine Peeples Hamilton

Claudine Peeples Hamilton Obituary
Claudine Peeples Hamilton

Belton - Claudine Peeples Hamilton, 88, of Belton, SC, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at NHC Anderson.

Born December 11, 1930 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Hilliard "Pete" Peeples and Allie Ayers Peeples. She was married to the late James O. Griffin; and to her second husband, the late Dewey Preston Hamilton. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Claudia Ryan Payne; son in law, Doug Hayes; sister, Wilma Terry; and brothers, Holbert, James and Charles Peeples.

Claudine worked in the textile industry and as a babysitter. She was a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church and had attended Honea Path Church of God of Prophecy.

She is survived by children, Nancy Payne (Travis); Jimmy Griffin, Sr. (Teresa); and Pat Hayes; grandchildren, Billy Hayes (Stephanie), Jason Payne, Tonya Walters (John), Jimmy "Jay" Griffin (Mandy), Nathan Payne (Haley); ten great grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Keith Crocker officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family be at the home of her daughter, Nancy Payne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honea Path Church of God of Prophecy, 13 Princeton Hwy, Honea Path, SC 29654 or Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
