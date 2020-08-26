Cleo Wood
Martin, GA - Ms. Cleo Rholetter Wood, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston, GA.
Ms. Wood was born in Walhalla, SC, on February 19, 1941, daughter of the late Aldridge Lee Rholetter and the late Emma Lee Rholetter. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis Rholetter, Marshall Rholetter and Boyd Rholetter.
Survivors include her son, Richard (Diana) Rholetter of Royston, GA; daughters, Daphne (Thomas) Conn of Royston, GA, Gail (Wayne) Massey of Martin, GA and Regina Wood Tullis of Martin, GA; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
A graveside service for Ms. Wood will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Franklin Memorial Gardens- North in Lavonia, GA with Rev. Terry Wood officiating. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.