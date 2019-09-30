|
|
Clifton Duncan
Anderson - Clifton "Gomer" Duncan, 70, of Anderson SC, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Anderson, SC, on December 11, 1948, he was the son of the late James W. and Fostina Duncan. He was a Veteran of the US Army, of the Baptist Faith and a employee of Lollis Metals for 20+ years.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Mary Duncan; daughters: Tracy Ferguson and Connie Nichols (George); brother: Raymond "Shorty" Duncan (Marlane); a Papa to 4 amazing grandchildren: Sarah and John Robert Griffin, Emily and Rebekah Ferguson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Frank, Carl, Harold, David and Gene Duncan, and a very special grandson: Justin Ferguson.
Visitation will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral services will be held at the South Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
Condolences may be offered to the family at ww.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 30, 2019