Dr. Clyde Lewis Barth
1932 - 2020
Dr. Clyde Lewis Barth

Anderson - Dr. Clyde Lewis Barth, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born July 31, 1932 in Minonk, IL, he was a son of the late Lester Lewis Barth and Dorothy Elizabeth Ruestman Barth.

Clyde was a proud veteran of the United States Army, a graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign and earned his Masters and PhD from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a professor of Agricultural Engineering at Clemson University and an Agent of the Clemson University Agriculture Cooperative Extension. He was a member of Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the church choir and was very active in training lay speakers in the United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Glenola Palmer Donald Barth; sons, Garin Barth (Carolyn), Jeremy Barth and Keith Donald (Lyn); daughters, Lia Barth, Heidi Moody (Scott) and Cyndi Donald Thomas (George); grandchildren, Heather Weaver (Sam), Zander Barth, Olivia Barth, Damen Tomczek, Valerie Butler, Windham Batton (Erin), Gaitley Batton, Brandon Donald (Kara), Erin Donald and Amber Saylors; and great-grandchildren, Adelyn Tomczek, Axel Tomczek, Clark Weaver, Hampton Batton, Lawrence Batton, Remington Oubre, Weston Oubre and Zachary McKerley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn and Dean Barth.

A private family funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with Rev. Judy Hames officiating. Others who wish to participate in the service, may do so via live video streaming through the Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church facebook page. Burial will follow in Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church, 13676 W. Oak Hwy, Townville, SC 29689.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
