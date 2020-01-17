|
Coach Robert B. 'Red' Jameson
Abbeville - On Thursday evening, January 16, 2020, Coach Robert B. 'Red' Jameson died peacefully at his home. Born March 9, 1931 in the Lebanon community of Anderson County, he was the youngest child of the late Claude Victor Jameson, Sr. and Nancy Laura Breazeale Jameson.
A 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School, Bob served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Erskine College in 1958, playing baseball and basketball for the Flying Fleet. Not only did Bob obtain his degree, which charted his professional career, he met his wife of 61 years, Margaret Johnson Jameson.
After graduation, Bob taught and coached one year at Pendleton High School before moving to Crescent High School where he took the basketball team to the state championship game multiple times. On February 3, 2020, Bob will be inducted into the Crescent High School Hall of Fame. When Abbeville High School offered Bob a position, he, Margaret and his young family moved for the last time. During his time at Abbeville, Bob coached football, baseball, boys and girls basketball, and softball while serving as athletic director. Following retirement, he coached three years at Calhoun Falls High School . Throughout his career, Bob won 518 games as a boys basketball coach, with 366 of those wins at Abbeville. At the time of his retirement, he was the winningest active coach in the state. In 2010, Bob was inducted into the SCACA Hall of Fame and in Dec. 2010 the Abbeville High School basketball court was named the Coach Robert Jameson Court.
After years spent coaching, he continued to participate in sports through his sons and grandsons. David and Donnie spent years coaching and teaching, his grandsons played football and his granddaughters cheered. Bob spent countless hours traveling and watching their events. This last Abbeville football season found him in the stands proudly watching Maggie, his granddaughter, coach her cheerleaders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donnie Jameson; brother, Dr. Claude Victor Jameson, Jr.; and sisters, Lillie Jameson Stone, Mary Jameson Chastain, and Catherine Jameson Hyde.
Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, David Jameson (Gail) of Pendleton; daughter Linda Jameson Wilber (Chuck) of Chapin; sister Frances Jameson Veazey of Paris, TN; grandchildren, Charlie Wilber, Peyton Wilber (BethAnn), Allison Wilber, Maggie Jameson, Haley Jameson, Tyler Stuart (Liz), Trent Stuart (Ashley), Dawn Manley, and Leslie Werts (Jeff); and great-grandchildren, Annabella Jameson, Autumn Werts, Finn, Banks, Waylon and Jack Stuart.
The family will receive friends 5:00PM - 7:00PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 4:00PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Abbeville First Baptist Church with Rev. Reiny Koschel, Rev. Daniel Royster and Rev. David Green officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Coach Jameson, may be made to Abbeville First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020