Cole MyersAnderson - Hugh Coleton "Cole" Myers, 24, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.Born May 14, 1996 in Anderson, he was the son of James Wesley Myers and Katy Penny Myers. Cole was a graduate of Pendleton High School and attended Tri-County Technical College.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Myers and her fiancé, Michael Carithers.There will be a private family service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622.