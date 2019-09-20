Resources
Colleen Helen Williams

Colleen Helen Williams Obituary
Colleen Helen Williams

Anderson - Colleen Helen Williams of Anderson, S.C. was born of Frank and Dorothy Constable Cline in Oneonta, NY in 1950. Grew up in the Mohawk Valley in Schenectady/ Rotterdam and graduated from Mohonasen High in 1968. She dedicated her life to child development as a nanny and children's advocate. She is survived by her husband Kevin of 46 years, her son Seth Williams and wife Holly who reside in Canton, GA with her grandchildren Kaden and Isabella, and three sisters Mary Plaisted and Patricia Phillips and Teresa Mills.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
