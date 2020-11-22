1/1
Connie Marie Silver
1944 - 2020
Connie Marie Silver

Anderson - Connie Marie Lolatte Silver, 76, of Anderson, SC, loving wife of Fred M. Silver for 42 years, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at The Rainey Hospice House.

Born November 10, 1944 in Naples, FL, she was the daughter of the late Norman Robert Lolatte and Bernice Ruth Lombardo. For many years, Connie owned and operated the Appalachian Gallery and Frame Shop in Boone, NC. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

In addition to her husband Fred, she is survived by her son, Chad Benson of Greenville, SC; and stepson, Kevin Silver of Estero, FL.

The family will receive and greet friends on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home, 2211 North Main St., Anderson, SC 29621.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
