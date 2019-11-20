|
|
Cora Johnson Williams
Anderson - Mrs. Cora Helen Johnson Williams, 72, of 415 Ramsey Road Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Louvell Williams, Jr.; one daughter, Monica E. Williams; one son, Colonel (Dr.) Richard L. (Patricia) Williams; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Ulysses and Annie Bell Evans Johnson.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019