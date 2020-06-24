Corry Gamal Greenlee
Anderson - Mr. Corry Greenlee, passed away on June 23, 2020. Graveside service 2:00p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Westview Cemetery. Public viewing Friday from 1:00 - 6:00p.m. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.