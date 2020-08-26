Coy Malcolm Harral
Anderson - CPO, Coy Malcolm Harral, US Navy, Retired, age 82, went home to be with Jesus on August 25, 2020. He died at home, in the arms of his beloved wife and with his daughter and dogs.
Coy was born December 2, 1937, in Denton, TX to the late Jack and Nellie Harral. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired after a 20 year career and then continued working as a first responder and later for Lockheed Martin until he retired in 1999.
Coy was a member of Pendleton First Baptist Church. He was known for his impeccable work ethic, his generosity with his family, widows and orphans, and animals in need. He was proud of the uber hot peppers he grew, his truck, and his dog. In return, he was adored by dogs, children and those who were blessed to know him. He was a supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns football teams.
Mr. Harral is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Harral of Anderson, daughter Connie Lisa M. Asad of Anderson, granddaughter, Fran Phelps McTee (Nick) of Wilmington, NC, sister, Lanelle Pair of Denton, TX, brother, Mike Harral of Argyle, TX, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Pendleton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM