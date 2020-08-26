CSM, James S. Ryals, Ret.Anderson - James S. Ryals, retired Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born September 10, 1941 in Riceboro, GA, he was a son of the late Steve O. Ryals and Mary Mader Ryals.James was a proud veteran of the United States Army, served during the Vietnam War and retired with 28 ½ years of service. Following his military service, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired as a city carrier after 15 years. He was a Mason and member of Divver Lodge #349, a Shriner and member of the Red Fez Group in Anderson, a member of the American Legion, the VFW and a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Anne Stephens Ryals; son, James Mitchell Ryals; daughters, Deborah White and Robin A. Davis; brother, Steve Ryals; grandchildren, Jake White, Dillon White, Blake Ryals and Michael Ryals; and six great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Patricia Allen and Kyle Dean Allen; brothers, Chester and Marion Ryals and J. D. and Lawrence Ortagus; and sister, Margaret Lewis.The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will full military honors will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.The family will be at the residence.