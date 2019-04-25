|
Cynthia "Lynn" Christian
Anderson - Cynthia "Lynn" Christian, 69, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born May 12, 1949, in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Clarence "Butch" and Willie Thomas McLeskey. She was currently working at Lowe's of Anderson and had retired from Clemson University.
Lynn is survived by her cousins, Sidney McDowell of Anderson, SC, Jean Martin of Greenwood, SC, Rodney Thomas of Lancaster, SC, Janice Hanks of Anderson, SC, Ann Vaughn of Honea Path, SC, Barbara Kay of Greenville, SC, Mac McLeskey, James McLeskey and Becky McLeskey all of Anderson, SC and her aunt, Hilda Thomas McDowell of Greenwood, SC.
The memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 in the chapel at The McDougald Funeral Home with Rodney Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 25, 2019