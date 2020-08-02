Cynthia Hawkins StricklandAnderson, SC - Cynthia Hawkins Strickland, 96, widow of Edward Eugene Strickland, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Guy M. and Allie Ashley Hawkins. She was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church.She is survived by her son, Larry Strickland (Kristi); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Long Branch Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Wayne Watson. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 2101 Highway 413, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary