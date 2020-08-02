1/
Cynthia Hawkins Strickland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Hawkins Strickland

Anderson, SC - Cynthia Hawkins Strickland, 96, widow of Edward Eugene Strickland, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Guy M. and Allie Ashley Hawkins. She was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Larry Strickland (Kristi); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Long Branch Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Wayne Watson. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 2101 Highway 413, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved