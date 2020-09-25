1/1
Cynthia J. Reaber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia J. Reaber

Anderson, SC - Cynthia Joyce Reaber, 78, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born in Norwich, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Edith Levenson Reaber. Cynthia worked in the banking industry for over 50 years, retiring from Bank of Anderson. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by a sister, Evelyn McCalla; nieces and nephews, Charlie Wells,

Julie Wells, Diane Kea, Mac McCalla, Ike McCalla, and Nancy Sanders; and a number of great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Hughes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey and Rev. Noelle Read. A private burial will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved