Cynthia J. ReaberAnderson, SC - Cynthia Joyce Reaber, 78, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.Born in Norwich, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Edith Levenson Reaber. Cynthia worked in the banking industry for over 50 years, retiring from Bank of Anderson. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.She is survived by a sister, Evelyn McCalla; nieces and nephews, Charlie Wells,Julie Wells, Diane Kea, Mac McCalla, Ike McCalla, and Nancy Sanders; and a number of great nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Hughes.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey and Rev. Noelle Read. A private burial will follow the service.Memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary