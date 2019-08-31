|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Daisy Saxon Fennell
6/12/1925-8/31/2018
Deep in our hearts a memory is kept of the one we love and will never forget.
We have treasured pictures and precious memories that we cherish and hold on to.
We thank God for the 93 years He gave you and that He chose you to be my Christian mother.
Thank you for all of the love, good recipes and being kind to everyone you met.
We love and miss you more than words can say.
Your Loving Son, Sonny
Daughter in law, Sheryl,
and all of the Grand and
Great Grandchildren
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 31, 2019