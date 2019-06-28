|
|
Dallas Charles Mullinax
Belton - Dallas Charles Mullinax, 47, husband of Tracy Kimble Mullinax of Pea Creek Rd. died Sunday, June 23rd at his residence.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Charles Earl Mullinax, Jr. and Carla Shaw Mullinax. He was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, inspirational father, and a cowboy at heart. He loved to ride horses and was a Team Roper.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: son, Dakoda Wyatt Mullinax of Rock Hill; brothers, Michael Travis Mullinax (Patsy), and Dustin Brown (Ashley); nieces; special aunt, Shirley Shirley; special uncle, Stu Shirley; and special cousin, Clay Shirley.
Memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, June 29th at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Wurst officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 1pm until 1:45pm at Cox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project @ P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or @ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 28, 2019