Dan Burris
Dan Burris

Anderson - Daniel McKinley Burris, 88, husband of the late Joyce Smith Burris, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Born in Kentucky, he was a son of the late Herman McKinley and June Mattingly Burris. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, Clemson graduate from the class of 1959, and retired from Ryobi Company as an electrical engineer.

He is survived by daughter, Danna Stansell (Joe) of Williamston; son, Mark Burris (Patsy) of Anderson; sister, Venita Riley; grandchildren, Kaitlin Stansell (A.J.), Joey Stansell (Haley), Cory Burris (Brittany), and Ivey Parker (Nick); great-grandchildren, Ella and Maddox Burris, and Emmersyn Stansell.

He was predeceased by siblings, Ouida, Wanda, Marilyn and Don.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 23, at Guthrie Grove Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith. The service will follow at 3:00 pm in the church with burial in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
