|
|
Daniel Cass Gardziola
Anderson - March 30, 1946 - December 22, 2019
Daniel Cass Gardziola, 73, husband of the late Catherine Gardziola, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Casimir Gardziola and the late Theresa Karamol Gardziola.
He was a graduate of Wayne State University and was a Physical Education teacher and basketball coach with the Fraser School District in Fraser, Michigan. He loved sports, with a passion for golf and basketball.
He retired to Anderson, SC and loved golfing at Stone Creek Cove Golf Club. He was extremely gregarious and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his son, Jay Gardziola (Anne), daughters; Julie Gardziola and Carolynn Paul, and granddaughters; Ellie Gardziola and Julianna Paul.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019