Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Gardziola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Cass Gardziola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Cass Gardziola Obituary
Daniel Cass Gardziola

Anderson - March 30, 1946 - December 22, 2019

Daniel Cass Gardziola, 73, husband of the late Catherine Gardziola, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.

Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Casimir Gardziola and the late Theresa Karamol Gardziola.

He was a graduate of Wayne State University and was a Physical Education teacher and basketball coach with the Fraser School District in Fraser, Michigan. He loved sports, with a passion for golf and basketball.

He retired to Anderson, SC and loved golfing at Stone Creek Cove Golf Club. He was extremely gregarious and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his son, Jay Gardziola (Anne), daughters; Julie Gardziola and Carolynn Paul, and granddaughters; Ellie Gardziola and Julianna Paul.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -