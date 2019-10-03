Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Daniel William Thacker


1955 - 2019
Daniel William Thacker

Anderson - Daniel William Thacker, 64, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born May 17, 1955 in Anderson, he was the son of the late William Thacker and Sallie Boles Thacker.

Danny worked in the Environmental Service division at AnMed Women's and Children's Hospital and was a member of Covenant Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Maness Thacker; step-son, Bill Thompson (Anne) of Greer, SC and step-daughter, Julie Thompson of Colorado Springs, CO; and grandchildren, Abigail Thompson and Natalie Thompson.

Daniel will be remembered for his love of the Lord, his kind heart, warm smile, and sense of humor.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Dr. Steve Silvey and Rev. Ronnie James officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
