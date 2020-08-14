Danny Christopher Loftis



Danny Christopher Loftis passed away on Sunday August 9th, 2020. He was of Pentecostal faith and escorted to Heaven by the Lord's Angels.



He was the son of the late SL and Venetia Loftis and the grandson of his beloved Grandparents Waymon and Lucille Loftis.



He is survived by his loving sisters Linda Carey, Jackie Perry, Suzen Muzuk, and Angela Nord.



May he at long last rest in peace of a healthy body and sound mind. The family will have a private memorial.









