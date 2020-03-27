|
|
Danny Keith
Danny Farrell Keith, 65, husband of Teresa Owen Keith, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 31, 1954, he was a son of the late Carroll Edward Keith and the late Josephine Maddox Keith.
He loved the Lord with all his heart and was a faithful member of West Anderson Church of God and New Beginnings Sunday school class. He retired from Medicus as Facilities Supervisor and loved to fish and build anything with is hands.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Owen Keith, his children, Tiffany Keith, John Keith, Crystal Owen and Danna Keith, brothers, Eddie Jordan (Ann) and David Keith (Linda), sisters, Kathy Price (Tyrone), Sandy Brown (Donnie) and Rhonda Keith Heard. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no official visitation will be held. However, you may drop by The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Saturday, March 28, 2020, between the hours of 1:00pm and 5:00pm to pay your respects and sign the register book.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Memory Gardens in Central, SC. Rev. Mark Daniel will officiate, and friends are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair for this celebration of life. Social distancing will be observed.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020