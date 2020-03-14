Services
Danny L. Chasteen

Danny L. Chasteen Obituary
Danny L. Chasteen

Anderson - Danny Lee Chasteen, 68, of Anderson , SC, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born April 14, 1951 in Anderson, he was the son of Maggie Morrow Chasteen and the late Harold Chasteen. Danny worked in construction as a drywall installer and also owned and managed various rental properties.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted friend and companion, Marian Smith; and his brothers, Dennis H. Chasteen (Nancy) of Greenville, SC and Doug Chasteen of Anderson, SC.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:15 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
