Danny Smith
Pendleton -
Pendleton, SC
Daniel McKinley Smith, 60, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Dorothy "Dot" Smith and the late McKinley George Smith. He was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Louie Smith (Pam) and McKinley Smith (Sherrie).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lebanon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 27, 2019