Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Danny Smith
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Danny Smith Obituary
Danny Smith

Pendleton -

Pendleton, SC

Daniel McKinley Smith, 60, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Dorothy "Dot" Smith and the late McKinley George Smith. He was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Louie Smith (Pam) and McKinley Smith (Sherrie).

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lebanon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 27, 2019
