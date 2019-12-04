|
Danny Stovall
Iva - Danny Malcolm Stovall, 66, of Iva, South Carolina, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home.
Born in Montgomery, Alabama, he was a son of the late Raymond Stovall and Jennie Hardy Stovall Jensen. He was a graduate of Limestone College with a BS degree in Business Administration and an Associate degree in Electrical Engineering. He was the lead instructor of Mechatronics at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, SC and attended Rock Branch Baptist Church in Elberton, GA.
He spent thirteen years serving in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman ICC (SS). He retired from Robert Bosch in Anderson, SC and was also an instructor at BMW and Tri-County Technical College in Anderson, SC.
He was the past President of the Northeast Georgia Goat Producers Association from 2007-2017 as well as the Owner and Operator of Splash of Color Boer Goat Sale, which is one of the largest Boer Goat sale operations in the country.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Bobbie Mosteller Stovall, his daughters, Rhonda Estep (Brian), Robbie Jenkins (Ernie) and Regina Toney as well as his six precious grandchildren, Amanda McLeymore (Eric), Andy Estep, Makenzie Young, Noah Floyd, Ava Floyd, and Cade Toney. He is also survived by his mother, Jennie Hardy Stovall Jensen, a sister, Debbie Murrell and three brothers, Jeffery Stovall, Timmy Stovall and Lindy Stovall.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Branch Baptist Church, 2150 Coldwater Road, Elberton, GA 30635. Rev. Kevin Vaughn and Rev. Charmaine Smith-Miles will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Monday, December 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 342 Jim Cline Road, Fallston, NC 28042. Rev. Jerry Welch will officiate.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Stovall Family. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019