Danyce Latham Broome



Iva - Danyce Latham Broome, 86, of Iva, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born July 27, 1932 in Iva, she was a daughter of the late, Odis and Joreader Robinson Latham. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Watson and Huey Broome and her daughter, Aletha Dunn.



She is survived by her sons, Eddie Watson of Las Vegas, NV, Tony Watson (Sheila) and Danny Watson both of Charleston, SC; daughters, Candace Burdette (Danny) of Iva, Debbie Olson (Greg) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Darlene Roussos of Anderson; sisters, Twyler Loftis of Iva, Letitia Allen Vickery and Johnnie Metz both of Anderson; also survived by several grandchildren.



The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fellowship Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Rev. George Brassard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



The family will be at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1906 Elberton Hwy, Iva, SC 29655.