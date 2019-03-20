Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Varennes Heights Baptist Church
Anderson - Darla Louann Nottingham Carnes, 73, of Anderson passed away March 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband exactly seven months earlier. She and her husband, Harold Lloyd Carnes were married for 56 years.

Mrs. Carnes was born January 21, 1946 in Richmond, CA where she met her husband who then brought her to South Carolina. She worked in many jobs over her career and retired from Robert Bosch Corp. in 2008.

She is survived by her two children: Mrs. Teresa Dyar (James) of Seneca, SC and Mr. Brett Carnes (Wendy) of Simpsonville, SC. She adored her 5 grandchildren: Mrs. Hannah Dyar Barkley (Matthew), Mr. Jared Dyar (Lori), Miss Bethany Dyar, Miss Margaret Carnes, and Miss Rebecca Carnes. She also had 4 great grandchildren that brought her so much joy. Mrs. Carnes is also survived by her beloved sister Mrs. Sandra Troutte (Richard) of Prescott, AZ.

She was predeceased by her parents, Wilma Hodges and Jim Nottingham; two brothers, Boyd and Brad Nottingham.

The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home, Saturday, March 23rd from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, March 24th at 3:00 pm at Varennes Heights Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for almost 50 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672 or the .

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
