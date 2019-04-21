Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Darlene Black
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
New Silver Brook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Black Obituary
Darlene Black

Anderson, SC - Belinda Darlene Black, 57, wife of Danny Black, Sr., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Easley, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack Patterson and Ida Louise Webb Thomas. She was a sales associate at Wal-Mart for 12 years. She was of the Church of God faith.

Survivors include her husband, Danny; three sons, Danny Black, Jr., Travis Black, and Paul Black; six grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Dale Patterson and wife, Nancy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Wayne Patterson and Gregory Reed Patterson.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now