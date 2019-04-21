|
Darlene Black
Anderson, SC - Belinda Darlene Black, 57, wife of Danny Black, Sr., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Easley, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack Patterson and Ida Louise Webb Thomas. She was a sales associate at Wal-Mart for 12 years. She was of the Church of God faith.
Survivors include her husband, Danny; three sons, Danny Black, Jr., Travis Black, and Paul Black; six grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Dale Patterson and wife, Nancy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Wayne Patterson and Gregory Reed Patterson.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 21, 2019