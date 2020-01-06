|
Darlene Norton
Belton - Sharon Darlene Cobb Norton, 64, of Belton, SC, loving wife of Myron Keith Norton, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born May 1, 1955 in Seneca, SC, Darlene was a daughter of the late Fred J. Cobb and Eunice Ruby Hightower Cobb. She was a graduate of McDuffie High School and worked as the Residency Coordinator for 20 years for AnMed Health Medical Center and for the past 10 years as Surgery Residency Coordinator for Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was the past president of the National Organization, Association of Residency Administration of Surgery. She was also a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to her husband Myron, Darlene is survived by her children, Michael Norton (Rose) of Anderson, SC and Melissa Walter (Greg) of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Osyrus Norton, Harper Norton, and Hollis Walter; sister, Patricia Ann Sammons; and brothers, Boyd Lee Cobb, Floyd Steven Cobb and David Timothy Cobb.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00p.m. with Rev. Larry Howard officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020