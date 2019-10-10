Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Parkwood Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Darwin Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darwin C. Brock


1944 - 2019
Darwin C. Brock Obituary
Darwin C. Brock

Anderson, SC - Darwin Cecil Brock, 75, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Cecil and Wilma Murdock Brock. He was retired from Michelin with 28 years of service. Mr. Brock was a member of Hiram Lodge #68 AFM and Parkwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Reba Brown Brock; daughter, Melinda Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Miranda Brock; three grandchildren, Kaylee Brock, Rylee Brock, and Chris Wheeler; two great grandchildren, Brett and Benjamin Wheeler; and a brother, Phillip Michael Brock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Russell Darwin Brock and Anthony Barret Brock.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Parkwood Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Joe Whisnant and Reverend James Crittendon. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family is at the residence.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 3903 Dixon Road, Anderson, SC 29625, or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
