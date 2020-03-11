|
Dave M. "Ted" Franklin, Jr.
Anderson - Dave Madison "Ted" Franklin, Jr., 87, affectionately known as "Poncho" by his friends, of Anderson, SC, went to his Heavenly home and was reunited with his wife, Cynthia Lucille Franklin, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1933 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Dave Madison Franklin and Mary Ollie Looney Franklin. He was also preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Mary Lillian Franklin and Lerlene Zaczkiewicz.
Ted was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and the Army Reserves. He spent a majority of his career as an electrician with Anderson University. While his health still allowed, he loved to ride his motorcycle.
He is survived by his children, Dave M. Franklin, III (Debby), Tanya Franklin McCoy, Darryl Franklin (Beverly), Dale Franklin (Laurel) and Doug Franklin (Samantha); grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Holly, Preston, Bo, Jon, Dee, Josh, Stephen, Jarrett, Lily, Zachary and Cameron; 7 great-grandchildren; niece, Tanya Zaczkiewicz; and nephew, Ronnie Zaczkiewicz.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service with military honors will be held at 3:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Larry Pearson and Rev. Ken Whitt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020