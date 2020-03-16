|
|
David Alan Somero
David Alan Somero, 57, husband of Donna Somero, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Anderson on July 2, 1962, he was a son of the late Carl Irwin Somero and the late Glenna Maude Whaley Somero.
He retired as a mechanical supervisor and was an avid fisherman and hunter. His grandkids were his pride and joy, and he loved his fur baby and loyal dog, Foo-Foo.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Donna Somero, daughters, Heather Holcombe Poore and Brooke Holcombe Taylor, sisters, Debbie Mullinax (Arthur), and Pam Berry (Frank), granddaughter, Alexandrya Poore, grandsons, Davin Taylor and Gage Batten and nephews, Andrew Mullinax and Jonathan Berry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carlie Jay Somero.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Ray Carver will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens in Starr.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30am, 1 hour prior to the service and will otherwise be at the home of his wife, 1101 Whitehall Rd. Anderson.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020