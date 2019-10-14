|
David Brannon Smith
Anderson - David Brannon Smith, age 48, passed away peacefully August 19th. David was born September 8, 1970 in New Port News, Virginia. His parents moved to Anderson, SC when he was a toddler. He and his family moved to Enka, NC when he was sixteen. He graduated from Enka High School in 1988 and attended UNC-Asheville. David was outgoing and friendly-easily leading him to his career in the restaurant business. After moving around the country for work, he finally settled in Pensacola, FL-his home for over twenty years. He returned to Anderson SC, reconnected with his college sweetheart, and enjoyed planning the rest of their lives together.
David was the sweetest, most loving, generous man. His fondest memories and stories were visiting his grandparents and cousins in Virginia every July 4th holiday. He had a love for music and was a truly gifted piano player. He was a sailor at a young age and was a member of the Western Carolina Sailing Club. He was an avid Clemson fan-calling himself a "fanatic".
David is survived by his son, Parker Johnson of Pensacola, FL; the love of his life, Kim Butler and her daughter Maddy of Pickens, SC; parents, Walter Smith (Pat) of Candler, NC, Linda Otto Smith of Anderson, SC; brothers, Skip Smith (Buffey) and Brannon Smith (Joey Jamison), all of Asheville, NC; sister, Sherra Thomas of Anderson, SC; step brother, Andy Miller (Susan); step sisters, Beth Arrowood and Kellie Deel (Jon) all of Candler NC; and nephews, MacVicar, Aiden, and Donovan.
David was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Doris Smith; maternal grandparents, John and Kathryn Otto; his uncle Godfrey and aunt Sallie Mac.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00am-12:15pm at Concord Baptist Church in Anderson, SC. A memorial service will follow beginning at 12:30pm with Rev. Barry Dillworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, honor David by doing a random act of kindness (as he so often did), donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation or donate blood to your local American Red Cross.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 14, 2019