McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
David Campbell Sr.

David Campbell Sr. Obituary
David Campbell, Sr.

Anderson - David Rudolph Campbell, Sr., 85, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born August 8, 1934 in Belton, SC, David was a son of the late Henry Martin Campbell and Ruby Willingham Campbell. He was raised in Anderson, was a graduate of Boys High Class of 1952 and served his country in the United States National Guard. For many years, he worked and was the manager for the State Theater. He also worked for the Singer Corporation and later retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass as a supervisor. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid Clemson Tigers football fan. He was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church.

David is survived by his loving wife Mary Spears Campbell of the home; sons, Rudy Campbell (Tammy) and his children Jennifer and Katie of Anderson, SC, and Andy Campbell and his four daughters of Greenville, NC; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry and Lewis Campbell.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow visitation at the church at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Howard Jones and Rev. Wayne Adams officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1905 E. Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
