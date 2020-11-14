1/1
David Earl Lollis
David Earl Lollis

Anderson - David Earl Lollis, 63, of Anderson, SC, devoted and dedicated husband to Denisa Edwards Lollis for 38 years, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 1, 1957, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Joe Lollis and Dorothy Mae Newton Lollis. He worked as a supervisor for Shaw Industries where he later retired. David was an avid licensed scuba diver, loved the Clemson Tigers, and enjoyed riding his beautiful purple and orange Harley Davidson. He loved and treasured spending time with his family and was known for his hugs. He was also a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, Denisa, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lollis; nephew, Joseph Lollis; and sister-in-laws, Sally and Mary Lollis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Wayne Lollis and Roger Dale Lollis.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation on Tuesday in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Strickland officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
